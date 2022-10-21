DEX_1144.JPG
Water and Sewage Authority (WASA), employee uses a grinder while servicing a pipeline at the Mosquito Creek, La Romaine. The new lines would replace the two ruptured pipelines that collapsed on Tuesday said WASA.
 

The Water and Sewerage Authority says restorative work of the ruptured 36-inch transmission pipeline, at Godineau Bridge, Mosquito Creek, San Fernando is in its final stages.

WASA Team members working overnight have completed fabrication, adjustments and installation works and are now securing the transmission line in place.

At this time, WASA team members are engaged in the final torquing of a series of bolts, by hand, after which a water tightness test will commence. The anchoring of the line on a concrete bed will bring physical works to an end at approximately 12 noon, and water introduced to the system by 6pm.

DEX_1048.JPG
Water and Sewage Authority (WASA), employees service pipelines at the Mosquito Creek, La Romaine. The new lines would replace the two ruptured pipelines that collapsed on Tuesday said WASA.
 

These final stages of this project are critical to the stability of the transmission pipeline.

The Authority will advise on restoration of service to the affected areas. Our supplementary efforts continue through our valving protocols to provide a limited pipe borne supply to some affected areas, as well as an increased truck borne service with special emphasis to supply health institutions, schools, homes for the aged and other special needs organizations.

