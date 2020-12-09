Residents of Le Platte Village, Morne Coco Road in Maraval say they are frustrated by deteriorating road conditions and infrastructure in the area.
A video sent to the Express by an anonymous resident on Tuesday, depicts an approximately three-foot-wide gap in the roadway, around which vehicles must maneuver to pass. The stone filled hole which exposes a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) line, has been deemed a source of misery by residents.
Speaking to the Express via telephone on Tuesday, the anonymous resident said that the deepening hole has plagued residents and commuters for the past two years. In 2018, he said, the Authority undertook efforts to install lines in the area. The line was then covered by gravel and stone.
After periods of heavy rainfall, he said, the covering material has long washed away leaving pockets of underlying stone and the exposed water line. As the rainy season continues, he said, the hole continues to grow. As a result, some residents have suffered injuries and others, damaged vehicles while attempting to navigate the roadway.
“They added the line and covered it with gravel and when the rain fell it washed away. So now we have this three foot wide hole and it is really distressing to all the residents here. You have to drive around it to move and sometimes you can’t escape it. All hours of the night you can hear if a car is passing because it will make such a loud noise if the car goes into that hole. Honestly it is inescapable,” he said.
“There are elderly residents who have fallen in and injured themselves. There are normal people walking and falling into that hole and getting badly damaged, people’s cars are damaged.”
Coupled with uncovered pavements and clogged drains, he said, residents are unsure of what should be done to prompt action from the authorities involved.
“In addition to that you have a clogged drain and you have pavements that are uncovered. The drain has been clogged for about eight months and when rainfalls it overflows into the roadways. So you have this impassable hole, uncovered pavements and now flooding because the drain is clogged. How are residents supposed to just live with these issues? What exactly are we supposed to do?” he said.
According to the resident, several reports of the issues were made to the Diego Martin regional corporation, under which the area falls. Additionally he said the issue was brought up during General Election campaigning earlier this year to member of Parliament, Colm Imbert. While redress was promised, he said, no response has been received.
Contacted for a response, Councillor for the area, Catherine Mendez indicated that she had spoken with the Authority on Monday to address the issue. She said that she was told a team was being mobilized to attempt repairs.
She added that repairs to the hole have been conducted in the past by the Authority. However these repairs have since been undone by harsh weather and leaking lines.
“So WASA has conducted repairs to the area in question on multiple occasions. The problem is that the material they used may not be what is needed for a permanent fix. They have covered up the hole in several instances but as rain falls, and we are in the rainy season, the material is again affected by the rainfall. Additionally there are several leaking lines, so the action of water against the material has made this an ongoing issue. However I spoke with them about the issue and they have indicated that they are taking efforts to resolve the issue,” she said.
The uncovered pavements, she said, is the responsibility of the Ministry of Works and Transport Highways division. A manhole covering drive by the Division, she said, was soon underway. She added that the issue of clogged drains remained the responsibility of the Corporation. As a result, a team intended to clean the clogged drain will be sent to the area, she said.
The Express contacted the Authority to ask when repairs of the roadway should be expected by residents and if similar materials will be used to complete these repairs.
In a statement, WASA said it would begin repairs today.
“The Authority acknowledges that there is an area along the roadway in Le Platte Village, where there was erosion of temporary restoration following heavy rainfall. Permanent road restoration works are scheduled to be done on Wednesday December 9. “The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks residents for their patience and understanding,” it said.