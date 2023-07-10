Hundreds affected by floods in Mayaro

The flooded Ortoire River

 Richard Charan

WHILE washing his boots in a swollen river, a Biche man was swept away and is suspected to have drowned.

Solomon David, 47, of Wells Street, was a labourer employed with the Rio Claro/ Mayaro Regional Corporation.

Police were told that David and his neighbour, Michael Bharat, ventured into a forested area at Biche/ Ortoire Road to cut chadon beni.

Upon arrival at the river, they observed it swollen and decided to return home.

However, before they left, they attempted to wash their boots in the river and David fell into the water. 

Bharat raised an alarm and officers of the Biche Police Station were informed, and Cpl La Paix and PC Lares responded.

With the assistance of residents of the Biche community, the body of David was recovered from the river.

The body was removed to the Sangre Grande mortuary for an autopsy this week.

