Thirty-four people will receive the gift of sight today when the Trinidad Eye Hospital (TEH) hosts its annual Christmas in July surgery relief event at Good Health Medical Centre, Woodbrook

The 34 individuals will benefit from corrective eye surgeries.

These surgical procedures, which are performed at no cost to the recipients, were made possible, courtesy TEH, under the sponsorship of Caribbean Vitreous and Retina Surgery Ltd (CVRS), TEH said in a news release last week.