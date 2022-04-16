RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
THE Ministry of Health has reported four more Covid-19-related deaths, taking the death toll in Trinidad and Tobago to 3,798.
The deceased were two elderly females, one middle-aged female, and one middle-aged male.
Two of the patients had multiple comorbidities and two had a single comorbidity each.
The Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Dealers Association (TTPDA) is calling on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to meet with stakeholders and have meaningful conversation regarding the impending increase in fuel prices.
This as the association says the increase was announced without any consultation with petroleum dealers whose businesses are set to be negatively impacted.
THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has again warned the motoring public that its officers will be out in full force over the Easter weekend in an attempt to crack down on errant drivers.
As of yesterday afternoon, it had been reported that officers had arrested 11 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and had issued tickets to others for varying traffic offences.
A soldier was shot and killed while attempting to be the peacemaker in a domestic altercation in San Fernando before daybreak yesterday.
Junior Chase, 35, of Sewlal Trace, Pepper Village, Fyzabad, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Chase, a soldier for 14 years, was recently promoted to the rank of corporal.
Police said an innocent bystander was also shot during the incident.
HOMICIDE detectives are now probing the deaths of three more people, all of whom were killed in Arima on Thursday.
Those murders, along with that of 35-year-old soldier Junior Chase in San Fernando yesterday morning, have now pushed the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 143. For the corresponding period last year the toll stood at 93.