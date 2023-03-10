Night watchman Edwin Simon was found dead at his workplace in Balmain, Couva on Friday morning.
An employee arrived at Universal Projects Ltd around 7.15 a.m. and found Simon who was also known as Lion, 63 of Springvale, Claxton Bay, lying motionless in the security booth. His feet were bound and his hands were behind his back. Items in the booth were broken and ransacked. Simon had started his work shift at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
ASP Ablacksingh, Insp Doodnath, Sgt Howard and officers of the Couva police station visited the scene.