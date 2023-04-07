Toco

The Toco Police Station

AN elderly man was arrested on Thursday after urinating on the compound of the Toco Police Station.

The 62-year-old man had gone to the station to lodge a report but when officers refused to file the complaint, walked out of the charge room and began urinating in full view of others present, said police.

Officers said when the man arrived at the station, he appeared to be intoxicated and was smelling strongly of alcohol. His speech was also slurred.

The man, said police, indicated to officers in the charge room that he was a watchman employed at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. The nature of his complaint was that a truck belonging to the corporation was parked on the corporation's compound.

It was at that point that the officers informed him that the complaint was not a legitimate one, since the corporation had all right to park its vehicles on its own compound.

The man, police said became infuriated that the officers did not lodge his report.

He then walked out of the station and began urinating on the compound.

He was arrested by PC Alexander.

