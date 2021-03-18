With no indication of when they will be allowed to reopen, the owners of water parks and amusement parks in Trinidad and Tobago are requesting an urgent meeting with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
According to Vijay Ramai, owner of Fun Splash Water Park in Debe, his business has suffered tremendous financial losses. He said many workers have also been without an income since the closure of his establishment.
In a statement, Ramai said water parks have been closed for almost a year, and numerous appeals for the authorities to consider granting permission to reopen have gone unanswered.
Ramai, who said he was speaking on behalf of all water parks in Trinidad and Tobago, said the time had come for the Government to meet with stakeholders on the issue.
“We have complied with all instructions to close from the Ministry of Health for the past 11 months and have supported the Government’s call to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, we have incurred tremendous financial losses, including denying our staff full-time employment,” he said.
Ramai said having observed the decline in Covid-19-positive cases, water park owners were making another appeal for a hearing.
“We are confident that we have a myriad of options that we can discuss and present to you and your team, including enhanced protocols and monitoring of patrons,” he said.
Ramai said management was willing to operate under reduced capacity and adhere to all safety protocols, should they be allowed to resume operations.
He said water parks in T&T have always complied with international standards and strict guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control.
Ramai said personal savings were being depleted in the upkeep of his establishment for the past year.
He said it was becoming difficult to repay debts, and his business had already lost some staff members who were trained in their respective fields.
Ramai said Fun Splash Water Park had fulfilled its social responsibility, having worked with NGOs and donated the facility to various charitable organisations.