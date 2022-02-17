The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers that as at 8 a.m. today – all its Water Treatment Plants and production wells have been returned to operation, except its Aripo and North Coast facilities, which are currently being restarted.
It should be noted that the Point Lisas and Point Fortin Desalination Plants, owned and operated by Desalcott and Seven Seas Water respectively, have also restarted, but are still in the process of ramping up operations towards full production by later today.
Most of the Authority’s Booster Stations are offline, while the transmission pipeline systems continues to recharge, which will allow for the systematic restart of these facilities.
The Authority further advises customers that as its Water Treatment Plants and Booster Stations return to full operation, it may take 24 to 72 hours for the supply to normalize to some affected areas.