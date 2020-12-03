WASA has been threatened with legal action if it fails to fix leaks at LP# 81 & 82 Bejucal Road Cunupia which have caused destruction to the roadway and people's property.
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally by letter dated December 2, 2020 wrote to WASA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) that several complaints were made about these leaks and others and while WASA did make an effort to repair the leak it was unsuccessful and the damage continues.
Rambally stated that that the road is now showing signs of two major leaks, not one and has resulted in the partial collapse of the road.
He stated that his constituents have informed him that the undermining of the structural integrity of the road is no longer just inconvenient, it is downright dangerous.
He stated that at this time there is obvious downward slippage of the surface and/or collapse in several parts of the road, rendering it simply unsafe to use.
This problem, he stated, is exacerbated by the continued water leakage which apparently further soaks the ‘foundation’ of the road.
Rambally stated the shifting of the road structure has adversely impacted their property fronts and entrances/gates/bridges to homes of the residents.
"There is evidence of instability of the ground area which means even walking on such surface has now become a virtual risk of personal accidents and injury," he added.
He emphasised the damage to people's property as well as the wear and tear of vehicles traversing that roadway.
WASA, he stated, has been negligent in repairing its leaks and are continuing to fail in its statutory duty to have these leaks repaired.
He further accused WASA of being "negligent, careless, and reckless" for several issues including failing to properly and timely repair the water leaks after being specifically put on notice that there was a leak and that such leak threatened the property of constituents.
Rambally stated that the constituents are demanding that the leaks be repaired and that the road structure and surface be refurbished to acceptable and usable levels.
"Finally, failing an appropriate solution by WASA and/or the Ministry of Works and Transport and/or the Ministry of Local Government, my Constituents, particularly the residents of Bejucal Road, have signaled their intention to bring legal proceedings against the relevant authorities for appropriate relief. In the event that we are forced to do so, we reserve the right to rely upon this letter as a Pre-action protocol letter served in accordance with the requirements of the Civil Proceedings Rules of the High Court." he stated.