AS of 3.30 p.m. today all lanes of the Uriah-Butler Highway heading south were all passable to all classes of vehicles said the Police Service.
The flooded area in the vicinity of the Caroni overpass that had been flooded up to last night have now receded from the carriageway with approximately less than two inches of water still pooled in the left lane only.
The Police advised that drivers still proceed with caution through the area.
They also called for courtesy explaining that when motorists constantly change lanes this negatively impacts the free flow of traffic.