1030

The traffic at 10.30a.m. today

AS of 3.30 p.m. today all lanes of the Uriah-Butler Highway heading south were all passable to all classes of vehicles said the Police Service.

The flooded area in the vicinity of the Caroni overpass that had been flooded up to last night have now receded from the carriageway with approximately less than two inches of water still pooled in the left lane only.

The Police advised that drivers still proceed with caution through the area.

They also called for courtesy explaining that when motorists constantly change lanes this negatively impacts the free flow of traffic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sunny and flooded

Sunny and flooded

THE community of Makefing was under nine feet of flood water yesterday, leaving everyone from residents to police officers and emergency responders stranded.

In fact, the area was brought to a standstill, with the MP describing it as the worst flooding he has ever witnessed.

Savi Sookram was one of the many residents who awoke yesterday to find her house a virtual Noah’s Ark.

The usually sleeping Ortoire River, engorged by days of rainfall, overflowed overnight, leaving her house surrounded by nine feet of water.

CUSS OUT

CUSS OUT

ANGRY residents and business owners of Bamboo Settlement # 2 unleashed insults and anger as Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi attempted to tour the area yesterday.

Residents had on Monday claimed that Ministry of Works contractors were the cause of “historic” disastrous flooding in their village following torrential rain.

Recommended for you