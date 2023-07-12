More than 11,000 customers will benefit from a new booster station which was commissioned by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) yesterday at Golden Grove Road, Arouca.
Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales said water from two wells, the Arouca 12 well and the HCL well which produced a combined total of more than 500,000 gallons per day, will be passing through the booster station to supply the lower parts of Arouca and the Five Rivers area.
He explained that customers from Arouca, Maloney and Five Rivers will now be getting their water supply from a localised source and no longer had to rely on the North Oropouche water plant in Valencia.
The localised supply from the wells will give those customers a 24/7 supply, he said.
The excess water that would be available from the North Oropouche plant would now be reallocated to higher areas such as Maloney, Signature Park and Arouca Gardens, increasing the water supply all the way up to D’Abadie, said the minister.
Gonzales added that WASA was also in the process of restructuring its water distribution network to improve its supply and regularise distribution to customers.
He mentioned that a recent decision was taken to redirect the water supply of 4,000 Oropune Gardens residents from the North Oropouche plant to the Caroni water treatment plant.
He added that WASA planned on commissioning the drilling of two additional wells in the area which it expects to produce an additional 800,000 gallons of water per day.
This project should be completed in the next three to four months.
Update on ruptured pipeline
Gonzales said work to install the new pipeline at the Caroni plant should be finished by next week.
He said despite advice to forgo repairs of the existing line which imploded last week Tuesday, WASA chose to conduct repairs on the pipeline so that customers would have had access to a water supply.
He stressed that when the incident occurred, in the interest of transparency, he advised WASA acting chief executive officer Kelvin Romain to host a news conference on site so that the media could have a clear understanding of what was happening.
Gonzales reiterated that a new pipeline was being installed and National Gas Company (NGC) was assisting with technical aspects of the project.
He also explained why areas such as St Barb’s and Gonzales only received a supply of water yesterday morning.
“When you have shutdown of this nature it means that the lines remain dry. Storages would have gone dry so all of the water will be going into storage tanks and storage reservoirs, so people who live on the extremities, they tend to get low pressures or no water because the system is not properly charged,” he said.
Alston Fournillier, deputy chairman of WASA’s board of commissioners, said the 48-inch steel pipes were currently on site and the Authority was in the process of reviewing engineering designs to ensure safety and resilience and that should have been finalised yesterday.
He said the next step would be to lay the pipeline after which the interconnection phase will take place. He reassured customers that they will be notified when the interconnection will take place.