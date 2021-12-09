The Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) advises customers in parts of Central and South West Trinidad, who are presently experiencing low water pressures or in some cases no water that this is as a result of repair work being done at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant.
The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago – DESALCOTT owned and operated facility, which normally supplies WASA with 40 million gallons of water per day (mgd), has indicated that while repairs are taking place production has been reduced to 25 mgd. These works are scheduled to be completed on, Friday 10th December 2021.
WASA will maintain communication with the company and provide further updates if the need arises.
Areas affected include:
Central Caroni, Warrenville, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Caparo, Chase Village, Couva, Pt Lisas, California, Claxton Bay, Plaisance Park, Pointe a Pierre, City of San Fernando, Vistabella, Marabella, Gasparillo, South West Union Hall, Pleasantville, Palmiste, Phillipine, Duncan Village, Esperance, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romain, South Oropouche, Otaheite, Rousillac, Aripero, parts of La Brea, Avocat, Fyzabad, parts of Siparia including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village, San Francique, Debe, Syne Village, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road, Mora Dam Road
Customers are asked to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours for the supply to normalize to some affected areas, after the Plant returns to full operation.
For further information or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.
The Authority apologizes for the inconvenience caused as a result of these works at the DESALCOTT plant.