Fire service officials were called out the San Fernando Water Taxi terminal this morning, after one of the vessels began taking on water and tilting.
A video circulating on social media showed the Carnival Runner, one of the ferries used to transport passengers from San Fernando to Port of Spain; tilted on its right side, with the stern settling on the seabed.
The video shows a group of fire officials swarmed around the Carnival Runner, which has not been in operation for months.
The Water Taxi continues to operate a twice daily service between San Fernando and Port of Spain.
A man who appeared to be an official at the port could be heard on camera saying: "right now, they are trying to pump it out."
The Paria Bullet, one of the other ferries docked at the San Fernando port, appeared fine and remained buoyant.
We will have more as the story develops.