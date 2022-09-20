TRINIDAD and Tobago is advised to brace for bad weather starting Wednesday as a developing tropical wave may cause heavy thunderstorms and rainfall until Thursday night.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) at Piarco has placed the country under an Adverse Weather Alert #1 - Yellow Level, while it monitors an "active tropical wave to the east of the southern Windward Islands".
The alert has been scheduled from 5.00 a.m. Wednesday to 8.00 p.m. Thursday and the TTMS stated in its alert that on its present course, "this system is expected to move across the Windward Islands during Wednesday/Thursday".
At the time of the alert, the system was showing a "low potential (10 per cent) of development in two days and a medium potential (50 per cent) for cyclone development in the next five days".
At 8:00 am yesterday, the axis of the tropical wave was "near 54W, with the leading edge about 450km east of the Southern Windward Islands".
"The wave is accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms moving westward at 28 km/h. There is the possibility of gradual development over the next few days," the TTMS stated.
No storm warning
The Met Service said regardless of cyclone development, the system is expected to bring unstable conditions, resulting in moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity, affecting T&T and the Windward Islands.
At the time, there were no alerts, watches or warnings in effect, meteorologist Paula Welligton stated.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms, at times heavy, are expected from Wednesday morning over oceanic waters and extending across T&T.
Gusty winds in excess of 70km/hr can be expected along with rainfall accumulations of 75 – 125 mm.
The public is warned that street or flash flooding are likely in areas of heavy downpours. Impacts can include larger than normal waves in both open waters and in the Gulf of Paria, the TTMS said.
Strong winds also increase hazards associated with loose objects and trees/branches.
Expect "periods of lull between bursts of rainfall and thunderstorm activity", the TTMS said, while traffic disruptions are likely in flooded areas.
Those in vulnerable areas should especially monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources and plan safety measures.
People are asked to follow the instructions of government officials and access more information at www.odpm.gov.tt.
More information is also available via TTMS' social media - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.