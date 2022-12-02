Bamboo Settlement #2, one of the hardest hit by flooding after days of heavy rainfall, saw a glimmer of hope yesterday as flood waters drastically receded.
For the first time in days, affected residents were able to walk the streets leading to their homes to assess the extent of damage to their properties and belongings.
A few businesses and homes in the area were also able to begin clean-up operations.
This was impossible up to Wednesday afternoon, as flood waters were still chest-high in some areas, allowing access only by boats and dinghies.
For resident Gloria Sooklal, it was an emotional time walking through her slush-filled home and seeing all her belongings water-soaked and toppled over.
In tears, she told the Express she lost her refrigerator, television, kitchen utensils, clothes, furniture, and her disabled daughter’s belongings, including medication and adult diapers.
“She’s autistic, epileptic and gets seizures every day. I stayed by someone’s house,” she said.
“In 2018 (flooding), I got licked up the same way, and no help. I need some help to clean my place. I’m a single mother with a special-needs child. I can’t do it alone. I need help,” Sooklal pleaded.
The Express understands that on Wednesday, pumps belonging to farmers and business owners worked throughout the night to drain water out of the village.
Efforts to reach Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan on whether pumps from the ministry were also put into action proved futile yesterday.
Businessman Inshan Ishmael claimed in a telephone interview that the ministry arrived with a pump on Wednesday night, but with the “wrong connections”.
“The pump was not functional until 12 p.m. But we (residents) had five pumps running since yesterday.
“All floodgates are opened now so the water is receding,” he said.
Ishmael said businesses that were lightly hit by the devastating floods were able to reopen yesterday, and those hard-hit will take a longer time to restart operations.
“We are in no rush to reopen. The goal is to get things done and to get it done properly. My television station (Islamic Broadcast Network) took a hard hit, but we are finding the equipment overnight to get that back up and running,” he stated.
Yesterday, a few inches of water remained along Nabbie Street, Jaffar Street, Temple Street, Rattan Street and Mohan Street in Bamboo #2. However, vehicles were still able to traverse these parts.