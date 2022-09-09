Farley Augustine

FLASHBACK January 2021: THA Assemblyman and Progressive Democratic Patriots deputy leader Farley Augustine speaks to reporters at the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough, Tobago,. Standing at right is PDP leader Watson Duke.

The political war involving deputy THA Chief Secretary Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has taken another turn, with Duke firing Augustine and two others as deputy political leaders of his party, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Duke, who is also PDP Political Leader, issued a media release on his Facebook page stating that following a PDP executive meeting on Thursday night, he "declared" that with immediate effect the appointments of Augustine, Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Paterson as PDP deputy political leaders were revoked.

"These now vacated positions will be filled by the appointment of the Political Leader of PDP Tobago members in good standing with the party," the release stated.

Duke's action comes hours after Augustine announced at a media briefing that Duke's position as deputy Chief Secretary's would be reviewed, following a Facebook video in which Duke accused the THA of not providing for the needs of 27 "hungry and forgotton" members of the Roxborough Folk Performing group who are in New York performing at various events.

Duke, who is in New York for meetings, said in the video on Wednesday night that the performers were treated as "thieves, slaves and cast-aways" and because of a lack of proper accomodation, they had to sleep in a basement for a few days with dead rats.

Augustine said he was surprised by the video, given that when Duke reached out to him on Wednesday afternoon for assistance for the performers, he made every effort to help.

Augustine clarified that the performers were not sent to New York by the THA but that the THA had assisted them with over $400, 000 in airfare and accommodation.

Duke fired back at Augustine in Facebook post yesterday afternoon urging the Chief Secretary to "humble himself".

He said Augustine's threat to review his position was laughable.

He urged Augustine to think "hard and twice" before making a "foolish move".

"As founder and political Leader of PDP, I chose to speak up yesterday for 27 hungry Tobagonians stranded in New York, which resulted in a direct threat from my deputy Political Leader. This is a man I love as a brother and having brought him into the PDP as a newbie, I nurtured him and watched him grow. However, today my brother has commenced a political war against his Political Leader, which he cannot win. Therefore, I caution him to drink cooling bush and smoke the peace pipe," Duke said.

Duke is responsible for diaspora affairs and was in New York for meetings with the New Mayor and other officials

