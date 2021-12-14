After 12 years of heading the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke has tendered his resignation effective December 31, 2021.
His resignation comes after Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi wrote a second letter to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine stating that Duke's position of holding two positions was untenable and noted that Duke was also a paid member of the Cabinet appointed Registration Recognition and Certification Board for a three year period.
In his resignation letter, Duke boasted of his accomplishments as PSA head and vowed that he will now focus on fighting for the rights of workers wearing a political hat.
"My Presidency began in 2009 when public officers had to access to HDC homes, a poor health plan, no job security, small salaries and were being exploited by politicians," stated Duke's resignation letter.
"However, over the ensuing years, I was able to stop the destruction of the Civil Service by halting the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority, Passport Authority, Forestry Authority and Licensing Authority," he added.
"I also placed in excess of $5 billion in workers pockets based on salary increases, allowances etc. I have commenced the job evaluation for over 1500 different categories of jobs which is now approximately 25 per cent complete," stated Duke.
"In addition, I have created an opportunity for public officers to enter the discussions in the Board room, at the level of governance, by entering and b becoming successful in the Trinidad and Tobago political arena," he stated.
Duke noted he is now the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) - a body charged with creating policy and managing the affairs of Tobago.
He stated that as the PSA faces its future, it would require a political solution to its political problems, which he listed:
Nine (9) years without a salary increase, is a political problem.
Failure to fill vacancies is a political problem created by the Minister of Finance.
Failure to adjust allowances is a political problem.
"As such, upon acceptance with effect from December 31, 2021, I will be completely committing myself to creating a political solution to fixing these problems for citizens of our country," he stated.
"Therefore I hope my resignation is accepted, so I can commit myself to the same work, albeit, on a different level." his letter concluded.
Duke is the political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
Last Monday his party created history at the polls defeating the People's National Movement (PNM) at the THA polls with a 14-1 victory.
On Thursday, Duke took the oath as THA deputy secretary immediately sparking debate about whether his dual role as PSA head and THA deputy leader was a conflict of interest.
On Friday, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced his line up of THA Secretaries leaving Duke without portfolio but assuring that he (Duke) will sever ties with the PSA in a three month time frame.
He said Duke's role on the Executive Council as Deputy leader would be a "titular" one.
AG writes second letter to Augustine:
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi had written to Augustine, by letter dated December 9, 2021 raising objection to Duke's duality.
Al-Rawi penned a second letter to Augustine on December 13, 2021 noting that since his last letter Augustine has been quoted in the media as specifically permitting Duke to hold both positions.
He stated that while it was incumbent on Duke to provide Augustine and the country with full and frank disclosure as to his untenable position, he was now "compelled" to alert Augustine of
"further matters of deep concern".
He stated that Duke was appointed a member of the Registration Recognition and Certification Board from May 31, 2019 for three years in accordance with the Industrial Relations Act.
The AG noted that the said position of Deputy Chief Secretary falls under the purview of the Salaries Review Commission and Duke while as a member of the Registration Recognition and Certification Board, also receives renumeration.
Al-Rawi stated that Duke's continued position as publicly endorsed by Augustine adds further urgency to the need for a formal response from the Chief Secretary.
The AG noted that he had not yet received a response to his December 9 letter.
Al-Rawi requested a response from Augustine no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday 15 December, 2021.