The Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) advises customers served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant that operations at the facility were stopped at 7:00 a.m. today due to extraordinarily high turbidity in the raw water in the Caroni River.
The abnormally high turbidity in the Caroni River appears to be due to an illegal discharge upstream of the intake to the plant. The Authority is currently conducting investigations in the Caroni River Basin to determine the source of the discharge for action to be taken to address the situation.
Customers are advised that there has been no contamination of the supply leaving the plant as immediate action was taken to stop operations upon the deterioration in raw water quality. The Authority expects to restore the plant to full operations as soon as the quality of the raw water in the Caroni River improves to permit treatment to potable water standard.
As a result of this situation, customers in the following areas will experience a disruption in their service.
North Trinidad:
Curepe, San Juan, Barataria, Laventille, Morvant, St. Anns, Morvant, Cascade, Dibe, Long Circular, Port-of-Spain, St. James, Cocorite, Belmont, Gonzales and Malick.
Central and South Trinidad:
Caroni Village, Kelly Village, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Enterprise, Longdenville, Felicity, Carapichaima, Waterloo, St. Mary’s, Couva, California, Windsor Park, Claxton Bay, San Fernando, Marabella, Gasparillo, La Romaine, Debe, Siparia, South Oropouche, Rousillac, Avocat and Fyzabad
Customers are advised that it may take up to 48 hours for the pipe borne water supply to normalize to some areas after the facility returns to operation.
A limited truck borne service will be available to affected customers, with priority to Health Institutions, Government Agencies and Homes for the Aged. For further information or assistance, customers can also contact WASA's Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.
The Authority apologises for the inconvenience caused and assures affected customers that every effort is being made to have the water supply returned in the shortest possible time and customers will be kept informed of progress in this regard.