Veteran Express journalist Wayne Bowman has died.
Bowman, the newspaper’s News Editor (Features) passed away late Monday evening en route to the Arima Hospital by ambulance after having breathing difficulties , his son Jabari said.
“He wasn’t feeling well last week, and I asked him to go to the doctor and he refused. On Monday evening he started having problems breathing and I called the ambulance. He didn’t make it,” an emotional Jabari told the Express this morning.
Bowman, 53, was passionate about arts and entertainment in T&T and covered the beat for nearly three decades. A devout Catholic, he first became interested in music as a teenager playing percussion at the Mount St Benedict Abbey in St Augustine.
Bowman explored his musical side further while attending St Mary’s College in Port of Spain and often spoke fondly of his time at the school with musician and 3Canal lead singer Wendell Manwarren, music promoter Chinese Laundry (Anthony Chow Lin On) and Tribe bandleader Dean Ackin.
In 2018 Bowman was honoured by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation (TUCO) for his contribution to the promotion of calypso at their annual gala and awards.
Despite suffering a minor stroke in 2020 Bowman continued his coverage of culture often attending events and functions during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last September Bowman marked his 28th year in media with a social media post that detailed his journey and thanked his colleagues.
“An eventful journey it has been thus far. Good times and bad. Many mistakes, many failures, many stabs in the back, many sacrifices, many days of hunger, many nights of danger. But many opportunities for new and wonderful experiences including travel, access to places I would have none to without a press pass. I’ve interviewed iconic singers, musicians and other acclaimed creatives, intellects, freedom fighters, civil rights leaders. Savoured cuisine from the world over and enjoyed so many experiences as a journalist,” Bowman wrote.