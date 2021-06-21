A Tunapuna man who allegedly threatened to shoot his wife during a domestic dispute has been arrested and slapped with seven charges.
Wayne Munroe, 53, was charged with the offences of possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life, three offences of shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and two offences of exposing a child to danger in connection with an incident on June 19.
On that date, a report was made by his wife to the Tunapuna Police regarding a domestic dispute and PC Payne of the Gender-Based Violence Unit investigated.
Munroe was arrested the next day and his firearm, together with 16 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition, were taken away.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/ Supt Ag. Claire Guy-Alleyne, Insp Stanley and PC Payne.
Munroe appeared virtually before Arima magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes on June 21.
He was granted cash bail in the sum of $15,000 and instructed by the magistrate to vacate the premises at Fairley Street, Tunapuna, refrain from communicating with the virtual complainant, and stay 100 meters away from the complainant and her children.
Munroe was also instructed to report to the Tunapuna Police Station every Wednesday between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The case was postponed to July 19.