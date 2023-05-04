Hero truck driver John Jagurnauth, who last week pulled a road accident victim from his submerged vehicle, has called on Trinidad and Tobago to “stop the race talk and let’s live as brothers”.
Jagurnauth, 36, has been praised by the national community and his employer, the Junior Sammy Group of Companies, after he entered the Caroni Swamp off the Uriah Butler Highway to rescue a man whose vehicle had run off the road and overturned in the water.
The man was later named on social media but the Express has not been able to speak to him as he is recovering from the accident, which is said to have taken place shortly after midnight on April 27.
The victim was said to have spent over an hour in the water in his vehicle before being rescued by Jagurnauth.
As the story circulated on Facebook, many referred to the incident as an example of unity in T&T—noting that Jagurnauth and the victim are of East Indian and African descent respectively.
Last week Aranjuez pundit, Satyanand Maharaj, faced backlash after claiming that East Indians there were being targeted by urban youths from the East-West Corridor. This was followed by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar threatening to sue Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, saying he had made public statements accusing her of causing divisiveness.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Jagurnauth said the country must block the race talk out as noise and unite, stating, “That is the only way I see us growing.”
He said on making the decision to help “I didn’t know who was in the vehicle or what they looked like.”
“This race thing is disgusting and upsetting. We all have to work with each other and be our brother’s keeper. I find we should live like this right through,” he said.
“This time T&T will be successful and grow and be better united. Let us stop this nonsense talk and live like brothers, like we are supposed to.”
No time to die
Detailing how he came to the rescue of the motorist, the 36-year-old father of four said he was on his way home to Claxton Bay after completing routine work from Mausica to Diego Martin around 1.30 a.m. last Thursday, when he saw an accident ahead near the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.
Jagurnauth said he stopped with the intention of offering assistance if needed and spoke to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Fire Service officers on the scene.
He was told by Police Constable Aaron that the victim had been in the mostly submerged vehicle for about an hour and the Fire Service was waiting on a wrecker to arrive.
Jagurnauth was asked by the police to block the highway with his truck, which he did.
He then asked whether people were trapped inside the vehicle, which was unclear to the officers at the time. Jagurnauth approached the vehicle and shouted “hello, hello”—to which there was a response from the lone occupant.
The truck driver said he went back to officers and asked about a rescue plan, becoming alarmed that the victim had been in the situation at least an hour.
Jagurnauth had been able to learn that the victim did not believe he was seriously injured but was unable to tell the position of the vehicle or how much air was available inside.
He was told by the officers that they were waiting for a wrecker as they lacked the equipment and training to attempt a rescue, and as well the Fire Officers were out of their jurisdiction, which ended with the Caroni Bridge.
Jagurnauth said he was unhappy with this and the plan to drag the vehicle out of the water without knowing the position of the victim inside.
“He could have drowned on the way out,” Jagurnauth said.
Jagurnauth approached PCs Aaron and James, volunteering to attempt a rescue and they agreed.
“I said, time is running out on this man. I said we have to make a decision and I am not waiting to pull a dead body out of the water. I am not waiting for ah next Paria situation here, where people waiting and then recovering dead bodies.”
The constables gave Jagurnauth their blessing and a rope, supporting him as he entered the brackish water flowing out of the Caroni Swamp with a tether around his waist.
“I am grateful that God was able to use me to save someone’s life,”
Jagurnauth said, as he recalled steadying himself towards into more than waist-deep water, like quick-sand, intent on seeing the victim out alive.
Jagurnauth said he talked the man through a check for exits and the victim was eventually able to escape through the window of a rear passenger seat.
Jagurnauth said when the victim saw that the vehicle had been submerged on its hood, he got a panic attack.
“I unbuttoned his shirt, allowed him to breathe and the medics took over,” Jagurnauth said.
Jagurnauth returned to the water and assisted in dragging the vehicle out.
He went on to describe the events of that night as “the most incredible experience” but added:
“The most important thing to, to me, was that he is alive and was able to go home to his family. We are all human beings.”
Asked about the values that led him to act as he did, Jagurnauth said he owes his family for their teachings that all were equal.
“Words can’t say how much I endorse my family for instilling it in us to do good,” Jagurnauth said. “And that is something passed down for generations, my parents would have learned that from their parents and taught it to us.”
He also thanked the Junior Sammy Group and those he worked with for their support, having been recognised on Monday by executive chairman, Junior Sammy.
Jagurnauth said he hasn’t spoken to the victim since the accident but has communicated with a family member about his recovery.
Jagurnauth said once the man has healed, he plans to reach out “but not as a hero or the person to saved him, as a friend”.
“I would definitely like to meet with him, find out what happened, when he is comfortable with it. I want to meet him as just a normal human being and for us to see each other as brothers.”
Jagurnauth said he and his wife, Nisha, plan to pass down the family values to his children, Adrian, 14, Kaylee, 13, Alaina, three, and Celina, two.
And if the Government has any reward in mind for Jagurnauth’s gallantry, his wish is this: “The roads in Claxton Bay are horrible, deplorable and they are used by a lot of people to enter Forres Park. Horrible to the max! I would love very much if they could be fixed. That would be the best gift.”