We can save Amari

Amari John is an 18-month-old boy who is in need of financial assistance to correct a rare medical condition.
Amari was diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS) at birth.
Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome is a genetic immunodeficiency that keeps a child’s immune system from functioning properly. It also makes it difficult for a child’s bone marrow to produce platelets, making a child prone to bleeding, as well as other symptoms such as bloody stool and eczema.
His mother, Rachael Seales, says she was informed by medical experts that Amari was the first child in Trinidad and Tobago to be diagnosed with this medical condition.
Amari is known as “our one-in-a-million baby”, Seales said in an interview last week Monday.
Seales, 29, said she noticed something was wrong when her son was four days old.
“I noticed streaks of blood in his stool and I became concerned. His dad was working in Tobago and I went there with Amari. We took him to the Scarborough Hospital and they began doing tests,” she said.
The Gasparillo couple were told that the child’s platelet count was severely low and he was transferred to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope.
Amari underwent a series of medical tests as doctors observed that he had a severe case of eczema.
“The doctors advised that both Amari and my diet had to change. We did this but the eczema continued. The doctors continued their research and said Amari’s case may be a rare one which had never been seen in Trinidad. The test for this disease was not being done in Trinidad,” she said.
Seales said samples were taken from her son and sent to a private laboratory in the United States.
It was confirmed that little Amari had Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome and required urgent treatment.
“I remember researching this and broke down because it was like a death sentence. Then I read that there was a cure. He had to undergo a bone marrow transplant,” she said.
Seales, a Ministry of Education clerk, said her eight-year-old daughter was also tested for WAS, but the results were negative.
The mother reached out to the WAS Foundation seeking assistance.
“I submitted my son’s medical reports which were reviewed by a specialist. I was informed that he needs to have this transplant done sooner rather than later,” she said.
Seales was referred to a medical institution in Germany where doctors are prepared to accept little Amari.
The cost of the procedure, Seales said, is 255,000 euros.
The cost of medication post-surgery, she said, is estimated at 10,000 euros.
The family has not yet finalised accommodation and other expenses.
The child’s father, 35-year-old Abiel John, will be the donor.
John is employed as a warehouse attendant.
Seales said the Children’s Life Fund will contribute to her son’s cause.
“But we have to raise the remainder. My family has launched a GoFundMe Page and we opened a back account in my son’s name. We will appreciate any help we can get to save our son’s life,” she said.
In the meantime, Amari is required to undergo Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment monthly to provides extra antibodies that his body cannot make on its own.
Seales said his son is not aware of the severity of his condition and is otherwise a happy little boy.
“He loves to play. He does not know he is sick. He is a happy child. He feels a little down with the eczema which is very bad because it is itchy. But he is a loving child,” she said.
Anyone willing to assist the family can go to the Facebook page Amari John — One In A Million.
You can also contribute to an account at Republic Bank Limited, account number 180 037 564 331.
His parents can be contacted at 351-8838 (Rachael) or 347-3528 (Abiel).
The GoFundMe Link — https://www.gofundme.com/f/Amari-one-in-a-million