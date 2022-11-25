wei

Paria Manager Michael Wei

The lawyer for deceased diver Fyzal Kurban asked Paria’s Michael Wei yesterday to rate the management of the incident that led to the deaths of four men and torment for an entire nation.

“I would rate it as excellent,” said Wei.

And with that, attorney Prakash Ramadhar launched into a passionate cross examination of the company’s Technical and Maintenance Manager, who spent the entire day being grilled by attorneys about what Paria’s Incident Management Team did, and did not do to save the men.

In response to Ramadhar, Wei said that Paria’s highest priority during the incident was to “stability the site’ so there were no continuing hazards to other people, and no further loss of life.

Wei said the first time he personally went to berth 6, where the men were trapped, was Sunday afternoon, two days after the incident.

“You have to understand me role” said Wei, who explained that he had a representative in Paria employee Catherine Balkissoon on site and relaying information to him.

Wei said he considered oxygen to be very important.

“Did you have any concern about the quantity of air available to those who may be in the water or in the pipe?” asked Ramadhar.

Wei said he did.

Wei said he learned around 6p.m that afternoon that survivor Christopher Boodram had been rescue.

At that point, did you ever think of sending an air pipe or air hose so if the men were in an air pocket, they may have air?. Did it cross your mind?

Wei said that would have bene a latter for the employers of the divers, LMCS Ltd.

He said he was aware that Michael Kurban, whose father was trapped in the pipeline, was ready and willing to effect a rescue.

Ramadhar said “you aware the Coast Guard said they took instructions from Paria? Do you know Michael Kurban was prevented from going in to save his own father?

Wei said that was incorrect.

He said he did not find out what survivor Boodram was saying after being rescued, and he first spoke with him seven hours after.

“Would it shock you to learn Boodram said “Go in, your father there, it have an air pocket” asked Ramadhar.

“Did you hear that from him?” asked Wei.

Ramdadhar responded “The country has heard it, he gave sworn testimony, we have evidence from Michael who was prevent, (and from others).

Wei responded “They all have interest in it”.

“To lie about this?” Ramdhar responded.

“I didn’t say that” said Wei.

Wei said he didn’t agree that Boodram’s information was the best evidence to use to effect a rescue.

Wei said the IMT formed the opinion that the divers were dead in the pipeline, on Sunday.

Ramadhar asked “Which life saving effort was made between Friday and Sunday? Tell this country. Tell Yusuff Henry’s eleven year old daughter”.

Commission chairman asked a question of Wei “If he was your father, would you (try rescuing him?”

Wei said that Paria was assessing whether divers had the right equipment to try a rescue.

Ramdhar asked “What else was needed except an oxygen supply, and a long rope to give those surviving oxygen?”.

Wei also insisted that the coast guard did not prevent anyone from going into the pipeline.

Lynch asked him if he thought the actions of the coast guard was wrong.

“If it was unsafe, that would be the right thing to do” Wei said.

Wei said to Ramadhar “I understand your compassion”.

Ramadhar fired back “the country has rage, for what you all did”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boy, 5, discharged from hospital after 40-ft fall

Boy, 5, discharged from hospital after 40-ft fall

“IT IS like nothing happened.”

That was the comment from the mother of five-year-old Tiquan Manswell, who was discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after being given the all-clear by doctors, a day after falling 40 feet.

Young Tiquan escaped serious injury and possible death after he fell four storeys down an apartment building in Maloney on Wednesday afternoon.

His mother, Jamilia Manswell, told the Express yesterday that her son had been discharged from the hospital after doctors had given the family the “all-clear”.

PARIA UNDER PRESSURE

PARIA UNDER PRESSURE

For the first time, the country is hearing from Paria Fuel Trading Company, and its reasons for not allowing anyone to attempt a rescue of four divers who were trapped in a pipeline, begging for help before drowning.

Paria’s technical and main­tenance manager, Michael Wei, took the stand at the commission of enquiry (CoE) on Day 3 yesterday, denying the company had any liability for what happened in the hyperbaric chamber that led to a Delta P incident, which took five men into the pipeline on the afternoon of February 25 this year.

Joy as Sizzla, Capleton visit Rose Hill

Joy as Sizzla, Capleton visit Rose Hill

RECORDED snippets of pain and panic were replaced with videos of joy when Jamaican dancehall artistes Sizzla Kalonji (Miguel Orlando Collins) and Capleton (Clifton Bailey III) visited the Rose Hill RC Primary School in Laventille yesterday morning.

The panic while bullets flew at Rose Hill occurred on October 31.

There was an exchange of gunfire between warring factions outside the school on October 31 but the reactions of a school teacher and her class were recorded with the teacher being heard off camera urging the children to stay down and keep calm.

What sounded like large-calibre weapons were also heard.

Over $1m in cheese stolen from El Socorro warehouse

Over $1m in cheese stolen from El Socorro warehouse

An estimated $1,111,200 in cheese was stolen from a warehouse in El Socorro.

At about 3.55 p.m. on Wednesday, the warehouse manager and financial manager of Hand Arnold Ltd located along Chootoo Lane in El Socorro reported to the San Juan police that the business had been robbed by persons utilising a five-tonne truck.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

According to police reports, on Tuesday morning the truck arrived at the warehouse at the same time that several other vehicles had arrived to remove inventory.

Hyperbaric chamber to be lifted from ocean floor

Hyperbaric chamber to be lifted from ocean floor

The hyperbaric chamber, also known as the habitat, which the LMCS divers were working in before being sucked into the pipeline, will be lifted to the surface from the ocean floor.

In September this year during the first procedural hearing of the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy, Paria attorney Gilbert Peterson SC said the chamber, which was attached to the sealine where four LMCS divers lost their lives on February 25, had somehow “ended up on the seabed” 60 feet under, while there were attempts to move it by LMCS.

Recommended for you