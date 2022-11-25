The lawyer for deceased diver Fyzal Kurban asked Paria’s Michael Wei yesterday to rate the management of the incident that led to the deaths of four men and torment for an entire nation.
“I would rate it as excellent,” said Wei.
And with that, attorney Prakash Ramadhar launched into a passionate cross examination of the company’s Technical and Maintenance Manager, who spent the entire day being grilled by attorneys about what Paria’s Incident Management Team did, and did not do to save the men.
In response to Ramadhar, Wei said that Paria’s highest priority during the incident was to “stability the site’ so there were no continuing hazards to other people, and no further loss of life.
Wei said the first time he personally went to berth 6, where the men were trapped, was Sunday afternoon, two days after the incident.
“You have to understand me role” said Wei, who explained that he had a representative in Paria employee Catherine Balkissoon on site and relaying information to him.
Wei said he considered oxygen to be very important.
“Did you have any concern about the quantity of air available to those who may be in the water or in the pipe?” asked Ramadhar.
Wei said he did.
Wei said he learned around 6p.m that afternoon that survivor Christopher Boodram had been rescue.
At that point, did you ever think of sending an air pipe or air hose so if the men were in an air pocket, they may have air?. Did it cross your mind?
Wei said that would have bene a latter for the employers of the divers, LMCS Ltd.
He said he was aware that Michael Kurban, whose father was trapped in the pipeline, was ready and willing to effect a rescue.
Ramadhar said “you aware the Coast Guard said they took instructions from Paria? Do you know Michael Kurban was prevented from going in to save his own father?
Wei said that was incorrect.
He said he did not find out what survivor Boodram was saying after being rescued, and he first spoke with him seven hours after.
“Would it shock you to learn Boodram said “Go in, your father there, it have an air pocket” asked Ramadhar.
“Did you hear that from him?” asked Wei.
Ramdadhar responded “The country has heard it, he gave sworn testimony, we have evidence from Michael who was prevent, (and from others).
Wei responded “They all have interest in it”.
“To lie about this?” Ramdhar responded.
“I didn’t say that” said Wei.
Wei said he didn’t agree that Boodram’s information was the best evidence to use to effect a rescue.
Wei said the IMT formed the opinion that the divers were dead in the pipeline, on Sunday.
Ramadhar asked “Which life saving effort was made between Friday and Sunday? Tell this country. Tell Yusuff Henry’s eleven year old daughter”.
Commission chairman asked a question of Wei “If he was your father, would you (try rescuing him?”
Wei said that Paria was assessing whether divers had the right equipment to try a rescue.
Ramdhar asked “What else was needed except an oxygen supply, and a long rope to give those surviving oxygen?”.
Wei also insisted that the coast guard did not prevent anyone from going into the pipeline.
Lynch asked him if he thought the actions of the coast guard was wrong.
“If it was unsafe, that would be the right thing to do” Wei said.
Wei said to Ramadhar “I understand your compassion”.
Ramadhar fired back “the country has rage, for what you all did”.