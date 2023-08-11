Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says while the People’s National Movement (PNM) administration may not have been successful in every area, it was able to achieve a lot in its past eight years in office.
Yesterday marked the PNM Government’s eighth year in office under Rowley.
Asked how he assessed the Government’s performance over the period, Rowley said at the post-Cabinet media conference, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, that the Government had done “very well in a very difficult situation”.
“The party has been selected to be the Government at a very testing time. We came into government in September 2015 when we had serious economic decline, serious revenue contraction and very, very difficult markets, and then we had a pandemic that literally strangled us for almost three years,” the Prime Minister said.
“We had difficulty maintaining our standard of living and quality of life, but we managed to do that. We had to make significant adjustments in some of the regular things that we had to do. We tried to restart the economy, we’ve restarted the economy, we’ve got some economic growth; there’s some positive news on the diversification where the non-oil sector has survived and has grown.
“We’ve maintained our social support systems, we’ve raised our international profile considerably, we got our Caricom arrangements in place. So I think a lot of good things have happened during that eight-year period,” Rowley said.
“And I think the Government has done quite well in a very difficult situation. I think we have done reasonably well, we are not perfect, we have not been as successful at everything that we’ve done, but when you look at the success that we had in closing off the CLICO matter, recovering substantial sums of assets to the State and the CLICO bailout; we created the NIF (National Investment Fund), which has now been created and we’ve come to the end of the first tranche.”
“There was no NIF when we started out,” he said.
“We didn’t know whether the CLICO money was going to come back to us. We had to go to court. The court ruled in our favour. We are putting CLF into liquidation. We didn’t have full support on that, many people thought that was crazy. It was done and it has worked very well for the country and for taxpayers.
“We got back $921 million from OAS that the UNC, on the last day of office, took out the clause from the contract to allow the contractor to go with the bonds. We went to court and got the court to authorise us to get that money back. We are now facing arbitration for the aluminium smelter.
“We faced billions of dollars in claims from the companies at Point Lisas. We were able to negotiate away most of those claims. And, of course, we were able to negotiate with oil companies where in the existing contracts, we were able to get billions of dollars more from the contracts that were in place.
“So these are all good things that have happened, and I think the Government has done very well in a very difficult situation,” the Prime Minister said.
Tobago loss
Rowley noted however that the Government was not successful at everything it did. He expressed disappointment that the PNM had “lost touch politically” in Tobago.
“And there was a price we paid for that. I think that was one of our failures,” Rowley said, referring to the PNM’s loss at the December 2021 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) polls.
The Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) defeated the PNM 14-1 in that election.