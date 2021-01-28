'We have lost an icon'

With the passing of calypsonian Sandra Des Vignes Millington, ‘Singing Sandra’ Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell says the country has lost a great icon.
Mitchell in a statement said for decades, Singing Sandra, a former two-time Calypso Monarch, not only entertained national and international audiences with her many calypsoes, but she was seen as an educator via her songs.
He noted that long before the “Time’s Up” and the “Me Too” movements took root, Singing Sandra embraced the women’s movement and provided our women with the rallying call to “die with their dignity”.
“Singing Sandra was true to her word and as we mourn her passing, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in general, and the cultural fraternity, in particular, will always be thankful for her contribution which has made us a richer nation,” Mitchell said.
The minister extended condolences to the family of ‘Singing Sandra’ and the calypso fraternity, many of whom she mentored.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also issued a statement on the passing of the entertainer.
She wrote:
Trinidad and Tobago has lost a gifted singer, songwriter and artiste in Sandra Des Vignes-Millington, known to all as Singing Sandra.
Sandra’s powerful voice and stirring lyrics will be remembered by fans here in Trinidad and Tobago and worldwide.
The veteran calypsonian’s passion for her art was palpable in her performances, captivating audiences and earning her the coveted Calypso Monarch title on two occasions.
Her songs such as "Voices From The Ghetto" and "Die With My Dignity" remain compelling social commentaries, and give listeners insight into her experiences and how they shaped her life.
As we reflect on the life of a cultural icon, let us honour her legacy, and look to her art for inspiration.
On behalf of the Opposition and on my own behalf, I offer condolences to her family, friends and fans worldwide.
May her soul rest in peace.