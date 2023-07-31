In July 2022, Cabinet agreed to the appointment of a committee to review and report on the placement of statues, monuments, and other historical signage of recognition in Trinidad and Tobago by December 31 of that year.
To date, there has been no report from that committee although it was announced that the committee would be chaired by Professor Emerita Bridget Brereton, with other committee members being Dr Eastlyn Kate McKenzie, Zaida Rajnauth, Chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez and Kobe Sandy.
In a telephone interview with the Express, on Saturday, Brereton said that while her name appeared as chairman of the committee, this was done without her knowledge. She said that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has since apologised.
Brereton described the issue as an error.
“Many months ago, an announcement was made, but unfortunately, the announcement was incorrect because I was not asked to be on any committee. I am not the chairman of any such committee, and to be honest, I don’t know if any such committee was subsequently set up, and if it was, I am not on it.
“The prime minister apologised to me for the error, and there is nothing more I can say about it,” Brereton said.
In the wake of Emancipation celebrations in this country tomorrow, various activists and advocates have renewed their call for the review and removal of controversial monuments that honour historical colonial figures, and are calling for the findings of the report to be made public.
Brereton said monuments like Christopher Columbus should be removed and placed in the national museum. She said the Christopher Columbus monument has to come down, but it should not be destroyed.
“The statue of Columbus on Tamarind Square in Port of Spain should be carefully removed and placed in the national museum, and it should be accompanied by text and pictures that explain why the statue was erected, who was the artist, why and when it was erected, and why and when it was taken down,” Brereton said.
She added, “I agree with all the people who think that a statue of Columbus ought not to be occupying a very prominent part of a town square, but it should not be destroyed or displaced.”
Shadow committee
Shabaka Kambon, co-founder of the Cross Rhodes Freedom Project and son of former chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) Khafra Kambon, said the ESCTT has set up a shadow committee, and the findings of their report are expected to be made public in the coming months.
“They announced that Bridget Brereton was the head of the committee. But Dr Pemberton took over the committee. The government report was supposed to be completed by December, last year, but that date has passed and there has been no announcement. We launched a shadow committee made up of important intellectuals, including Dr Brinsley Samaroo, whose passing is a big loss to the community. We had quite an auspicious committee, and our intention is to be finished by September 5,” Kambon said.
Based on research done, Kambon said the issue is much larger than Christopher Columbus.
“Throughout Trinidad and Tobago, you have public spaces dedicated to icons of colonial crimes. We have way too many of our public spaces dedicated to colonial criminals, but the people who fought these people have their memory completely erased,” Kambon said.
“For example, there was a man called Francis Derrider who was the first non-white Catholic priest in this country, and he set up the first desegregated school and church in this country in the 1920s, and he was persecuted by one of T&T’s greatest white supremacists, Governor Ralph Woodford.
“Derrider saw a vision where everyone was equal, and Woodford hardened the lines of racism in this country, which impacts us, up to today, but we remember and celebrate Mr Woodford, and we have erased Derrider in this country. Woodford has a square, a street, and a cafe named after him. He is one of the most memorialised governors and that is how naive we are as an independent people,” Kambon said.
Kambon said there is a need to retrace the lines of historical violence. “We have to rescue our real heroes from colonial oblivion. We now have violence enacted on us through knowledge, and that is how you become mentally enslaved.
We call this epistemic violence. This impacts our capacity to thrive and live genuinely,” he said,
He added, “The issue of our hair is part of that epistemic violence of colonialism. Everything we did, were, or represented was considered inferior or bad, including how we worshipped and our hair.
Somehow we didn’t manage to rescue our hair from the education system until now,” Kambon said.