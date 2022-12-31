'We miss Gary'

Gary/McDonald

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, left, and McDonald Jacob, Acting Commissioner of Police.

He has been out of office for over a year, but Downtown Port of Spain still has a hankering for former police commissioner Gary Griffith, in light of the country’s highest murder toll ever.

Several people were asked how they felt about 600 killings, but the conversation most times shifted to Griffith, whom they felt was abrasive and rude but got the job done.

“Failure,” said one supermarket employee, when asked about the toll.

“Real failure, and at a time like this they send home Gary (Griffith),” he said.

He was also of the view that the distinction between “acting” and “appointed” had a psychological effect on whomever was in the chair as they felt confident about doing their jobs, whereas the “acting” appointees did not have much confidence.

“As soon as he gone, robbery and gunman thing went back up,” he said.

‘Hate has become a norm’

A man standing next to him blamed Griffith’s departure on politics.

“Politics is a nastiness,” he said.

He was of the view that Griffith was removed from his commissioner post as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley did not like him.

“But Gary had things in an order,” he added.

Another blamed the murder spike on the economy and “the times we are living in”.

“This is the time we are living in, and people will show their emotion because things are hard,” he said.

“Hate has become a norm because food ­prices are too high,” he said.

Another blamed high prices for murder.

“He (Prime Minister Rowley) is stifling poor people and he raised gas prices four times, and that could never be right,” he said.

‘Put Gary back’

Asked about the toll, another man said, “I not feeling too good about that, yuh know.

“The police need to do better. And while no country could wipe out murders, we need to do something.”

At first he was hesitant.

“We missing him, yuh know,” he said.

“Who... Gary?” asked the Express.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,” he replied.

“He should be put back, and I’ll back him 100 per cent all the way,” he said.

Another man declared crime is a business and it cannot be stopped.

“Crime could never be eliminated because too many people benefit,” he said.

As long as poverty exists there will be crime, he added.

