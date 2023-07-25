We miss you, daddy

The daughters of burn victim Allanlane Ramkissoon shared their heartbreak with mourners yesterday, as the body of their father were finally laid to rest.
Allanlane, a 35-year-old pipefitter of Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd, had suffered severe injuries in an accident at the NiQuan Pointe-a-Pierre plant on June 15. He died three days later at a hospital in Colombia.
His remains were returned to Trinidad over the weekend.
The father of two was laid to rest following an emotional funeral service at his family’s Barrackpore home yesterday.
In delivering the eulogy, his daughter Emily said her father had promised to love them unconditionally and to always make them happy.
She said, “My sister Emma and I would forever be grateful to God for blessing us with a great dad like him. We love him so much and he loved us in return. He would not allow mom to scold us when we do something wrong, he said don’t worry he will take care of us. And he loved to harass mummy, tickling her and encouraging us to do it too.”
Emily said her father was the “backbone” of their family, his parents and siblings. “It didn’t matter what time his parents called, he will be there,” she said.
And he was a jack of all trades, she said, trying his hand at construction, welding, gardening and rearing animals.
“He would take care of his animals, like duck, chicken, hunting dogs. Right now one of his dogs has pups. One of his greatest assets was agriculture. Look around the yard, he was learning to grow apples, grapes and other things,” she said.
Emily remembered when her dad worked the night shift and he would video call her mother on his break and they would chat while he ate.
“I know everyone will miss him but my mom will miss him like crazy. We still have that expectancy that he will walk through the front door. I know it will be tough, I want to tell my mom that Emma and I will be there to comfort each other and we love you,” she said.
Emily recalled being told that her daddy had been injured in an explosion at his workplace and then hearing that he had to be airlifted to a hospital in Colombia.
The teenager said she prayed for him to return, and on Father’s Day she learned that he had died.
“We will always love you and miss you, daddy. Thank you for everything you did for us. He was 35 years old when God took my dad home,” she ended.
Allanlane’s younger daughter, Emma, read a note to all fathers, saying they had created a path for their children to follow and can never be replaced.
“None can take away the place he held in our heart nor the bond we have. God has a plan for all of us and we must do the best he can for those he has entrusted us with no matter how difficult it is for us to accept,” she said.
A good Christian
Allanlane’s father, Danny Ramkissoon, said he was comforted that his son had lived a good life and was a good Christian. He said Allanlane was a light in their lives and acted selflessly on that day of the accident.
Ramkissoon said he had learned that his son had taken on someone else’s job on that day of the accident.
“It was work of Jesus Christ manifesting through him. When someone was supposed to go up, he went in there, instead he took their place like how Jesus took our place on the cross. I thank God where he is now, a place of eternal happiness and as we live for the Lord one day we will see him and be united with him,” the father said.
Ramkissoon said he was thankful that his son’s remains was returned home and that his family able to have closure.
“Thank God this burial today will come to an end but the soul and spirit is with God and he is the angel in heave. Thank God for this day. I may not be able to wipe the tears from my eyes but the Lord will do it for me,” he said.
Loyal friend
Allanlane’s co-worker remembered him as a role model who stood out as a hard worker and loyal friend.
He was known as “Shortman”, the co-worker said, who made the job enjoyable.
“Though we are reeling from the loss of our friend, we are humbled and touched by the time he spent with us. He was not only a co-worker, but good friend and role model. Anytime called upon him you knew he could be somebody you can count would be there. We would never forget such a class act and hard-working man like Shortman,” he said.
The co-worker said everyone knew how Allanlane sacrificed for his family and he had big plans for his future.
Reverend Bachan Ramdhan, who officiated the service, said he had known Allanlane all his life and was proud of the man he had become.
Allanlane’s remains were buried at the No. 5 Rochard Douglas Road Cemetery.
The Express was told that he suffered burns to 60 per cent of his body. Following his death, a prohibition order from the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) halted operations at the NiQuan gas-to-liquids plant.
The Ministry of Energy stated it would conduct an investigation into the incident. MEES last month added that it was cooperating with NiQuan and OSHA in investigating the event.