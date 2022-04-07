A soldier was detained by police following the death of a 15-year-old girl at his home on Tuesday.
Alliyah Alexander died after she was allegedly beaten at the Rig Road, Claxton Bay, house.
The child’s mother, Venessa Augustine, said the close male relative had never beat the girl in the past. “Once he ever discipline Alliyah and he pinched her and that hurt him so much. He said ‘Venessa, I love them girls so much, I can’t see myself abusing them in no way. I can’t beat my girls, I love them too much’. These were his exact words.”
Augustine also has a 12-year-old daughter with the man, who is a corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. She is currently in another relationship and is five months pregnant.
Speaking at the Chaguanas home of a relative yesterday, a tearful Augustine said she would normally do the disciplining but, on this occasion, the man said he would he would do it. Augustine said she went by one of his relatives four houses away while he was with the teen.
Augustine said, after about half an hour to 45 minutes later, he called her and they discussed that Alliyah could be banned from using her phone but still be allowed to go to Tobago for the Easter vacation.
They spoke for about 15 minutes and the man returned to his house to call the Couva West Secondary pupil for them to relay the decisions made. Augustine however heard him loudly call out to her. He said, “Venessa, come, something wrong. I say what could be wrong? What could be wrong? What happen? I ran inside and I drop on my knees.”
She said her daughter was throwing up. “It was not a nice sight and she was not responding. I tried to pump her chest as he blow in her mouth…I started to pray and call on Jesus. I held her and I said ‘Alliyah, you need to get up, you need to get up’. She never did, she never said anything, she never moved her hands, she never responded,” she said.
‘Please get up’
Augustine said they called for an ambulance but when she found it was taking too long to arrive, they put the teenager in a car and took her to the Couva District Health Facility. “I sat in the back seat and I had her in my arms. I said, ‘Alliyah get up, Alliyah please get up’. She never did. When the doctor said ‘your daughter is gone, I said no, don’t tell me this is happening’. She said ‘yes, you have to face it, she’s gone’. She never came back home with me.”
Augustine identified her daughter’s body yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre. She said there were marks on the upper part of her child’s hands. An autopsy is yet to be done to determine the cause of her death.
Asked if she knew what happened, Augustine said, “All I know he beat her, he gave her some licks.” She said while before meeting with Alliyah he said he may give her some licks if she rebelled to respond, Augustine said he could have stopped.
Augustine said her daughter was having “teenage problem with a boyfriend.” She added, “We tried talking to her, not to shame herself because there are so much young girls go out there and they will get pregnant, they will get themselves too much invoked in social media, with themselves half-naked and stuff and we just was warning her ‘please, don’t embarrass yourself, keep yourself up high’. Because she’s a Christian girl, she grow up in church.”
She said her daughter was being influenced.
Get to know Christ
Augustine said children should know Christ to be able to face these situations. “We talk, we punish, we ban, nothing work. You just have to face God and invite them to Christ, make them love God and make them understand the importance of having God close to them so they will make the right decisions when it comes to these situations. You have to invite the youths to Christ (for) when the time comes to make certain decisions.”
She said the man who disciplined the child would be hurting, especially since the police said he will not be able to attend Alliyah’s funeral. “That will hurt. I personally wish he should. That’s his daughter, that’s his eyeball, that’s his first born and he loved Alliyah. It’s not that I have experience of him being abusive to her or he ill treat them…or had any grudge towards them kids. We both have individual love for them kids in spite of we did not have our differences but we never got the children in between.”
She said that mere days ago the soldier, 36, carried his two daughters shopping. There were also plans to celebrate Alliyah’s 16th birthday next month.
A police report stated that the teen was beaten with a belt and fell down a flight of stairs. The Express was told there are four steps at the Claxton Bay house.
A neighbour said the soldier was a pleasant person and she never before heard any disturbances at the house. She said she was surprised by the incident.