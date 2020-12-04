The family of Mayaro mother Krystal Primus-Espinoza want answers as to what happened to lead to her body being found off a cliff at Toco.
Ricardo Primus, her brother, said he believed that his sister was murdered.
Primus denied that his sister suicidal, and instead said she was a jolly and family-oriented person.
The brother spoke to the Express via phone as he awaited the autopsy to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James, on Friday morning.
Primus-Espinoza, 36, was found footsteps away from her crashed Toyota Hilux.
Police believe the vehicle crashed off a cliff near Balandra.
The vehicle, which appeared to have nosed dived in sand, was discovered by a passerby on Thursday morning.
A wallet was found inside containing her driver's license and the license of her husband, Alvon Espinoza.
No one was found near the vehicle.
"We (the family) suspect murder. We are not sure who, but we are double checking everything and trying to put everything together. She was not a person to commit suicide. She was not that kind of person. She was always the life of the party, jolly and smiling. She was always spending time with her husband and children, her family", said Primus.
"I don't even think she was in the vehicle. Which makes it even more suspicious. We are waiting on the autopsy and trying to get answers", he said
Primus was grateful that images of his sister's body was not posted to social media.
But he said the family was hurt and upset that a relative was involved in her death.
"We are not sure and we are hurt with all the speculation. That article in (another newspaper) that a close relative is in custody; that is so untrue. There is no close relative that is a suspect in the situation contrary to anything being reported. I just want to make that clear.".
Primus said he and his sister shared a close relationship, and he saw her on Sunday, then spoke to her on the phone the next day as he checked in with her and asked about her children.
"It was a normal conversation. Everything was okay with her. Then Wednesday morning she disappeared", he said.
He said almost four years ago, the family had lost another member when his 16 year old sister had died during surgery.