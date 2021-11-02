Activist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh has written to President Paula-Mae Weekes asking for clarification for the abrogation of the selection process for the Commissioner of Police.
Kublalsingh, who is currently the spokesperson for the Protectors of Prisons and the Criminal Justice System (PPCJ), dropped off the 12-page letter to the Office of the President in St Ann’s yesterday morning in the company of Suresh Chaitoo and Jason Ash.
The letter was received by security officials, and the PPCJ members were assured it would be sent through the appropriate channels.
Speaking with the media, Kublalsingh explained that he thought the issue was one of national prominence, as it had the potential to set dangerous precedents which would be utilised by other persons.
“The Constitution has been designed to debar political officers from exercising undue influence in the preliminary stages of the selection process for the Commissioner of Police (CoP).
“On or about August 11, the Police Service Commission’s (PolSC) merit list was sent to the Office of the President and subsequently withdrawn.
“Now despite the aggressive pursuit by the media and even those in the legal fraternity for reasons as to why this happened or what would have led this action, no satisfactory answer has been given.
“Neither the Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley), the PolSC, nor the President herself has given a satisfactory answer as to what actually took place. Why was the CoP process abrogated?” Kublalsingh asked.
He noted the group had given the President two months to respond, otherwise legal action would be taken.
“I want to state purposely, we are prepared to go the full mile with this, even as far as the Privy Council, because that’s how serious an affront we see it to be.
“However, I also want to be clear in saying, this is our last resort. We don’t want to take the President or the Office to court, especially me, as I have a lot of respect for her. So it will be as a last resort. And we are hopeful that she answers the questions proposed and gives context as to what transpired,” Kublalsingh said.
He noted that, unlike his other activist ventures, he was not in the state of mind or body to engage in any hunger strikes in a bid to help demonstrate the seriousness of his concerns.
“Right now, I am not prepared to go on any hunger strikes for this, no. I don’t have the mental capacity or the physical capacity to do anything of the sort. So I am hoping that good sense can prevail in the interim,” he said.
He also referred to the President’s recent statements on the issue. He said that while they would have addressed some of the questions raised in the letter, the substantive ones remained unanswered—why was the list withdrawn and under whose suggestions/authority?
“There was an intervention clearly. So who was the person who intervened and who is the person behind that person? These are the questions that need answering,” Kublalsingh said.
He noted that the PPCJ would be serving similar letters to the former members of the Bliss Seepersad-led PolSC.
“At the crux of it all, we simply want to understand what transpired. Without casting aspersions to Her Excellency who, as I said, I have great respect for. But the public needs to know what transpired there. Because another president may come, and do something similar, and then say they are not answering any questions.
“They have just flouted the Constitution, because it has been done prior, and that’s the potential for a dangerous precedent and hence it’s a very important national issue,” Kublalsingh said.
Five nominees named
Last week, President Paula-Mae Weekes issued the fifth and final notification for nomination to the PolSC.
The five notifications have now been sent to the Clerk of the House and will be laid in the House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House at the next sitting of the House.
It means that when Parliament next meets, it will have a full list of nominees, which if approved by the House will enable a commission to be constituted.
It is not yet known when the House will next meet.
The notifications are normally piloted by the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, along with House leader Camille Robinson-Regis, is representing T&T at the 26th conference of the United Nations’ Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.
The commission collapsed one month ago when it became inquorate due to resignations, and then on September 29, the final member—former chairman Bliss Seepersad—resigned.
The release from the President’s office said that after consulting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, by letter dated and delivered on Monday, October 25, and having received a response from the Prime Minister, the President issued a notification in respect of attorney Rajiv Persad.
The commission is responsible for the recruitment and selection of a Police Commissioner. When the last PolSC collapsed, it had engaged in the exercise of presenting a merit list to the President for onward transmission to the Parliament.
The President, in an official release in the form of an advertisement two weeks ago, said the merit list was submitted on August 11 and was immediately withdrawn.