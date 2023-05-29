Inventive.
This was how president of the Prison Officers’ Association Gerard Gordon described the actions taken by prison officers on Saturday at their sports and family day to voice dissatisfaction with the four-per cent wage increase for 2014 to 2019.
The offer was recently accepted by the Association.
Almost every march-past team which participated in Saturday’s event at the Prison Service’s sports, recreation and cultural club in Arouca featured the number four, as well as voice clips and effigies of Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial, Finance Minister Colm Imbert or Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Both Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds acknowledged the not-subtle messages as they addressed the event before its official opening.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Gordon said he was aware of the actions of his membership, and he believed they were inventive.
“Prison officers can’t voice their displeasure or disgust openly, whether it be political or otherwise. So the officers took advantage of the sports day and march past and were imaginative in finding a means to let their voices be heard, and unfiltered if I may. The thing about it is as the association we would have explained and given information to them coming out of the matter in the special tribunal in the industrial court. So, they are well aware of the fact that we were practically forced into the position of having to accept the offer placed before us. And we will say it made sense at the time to do so. Because it allows us now to negotiate for the other two periods.
“But this entire negotiation, if I may, and I’m not speaking about the CPO here, but directly to how the State would have, in our opinion, bullied their way through the negotiations and involved and utilised State resources to push an agenda, and of course it would stymie the voices of the various associations, whose resources certainly cannot stand up to what the State could advance. Notwithstanding that, we are pushing forward. We have learnt some lessons and will continue to seek the best interests of all of our members moving forward,” Gordon said.
On Saturday, Ramoutar suggested the action was in keeping with the theme of the event, “Resilience in Times of Adversity”.
“We in the Prison Service exhibit a very high level of resilience. We have spoken about not having enough compensation packages. We have spoken about the Covid lockdown and springing back from that,” Ramoutar said.
Hinds admitted he had received the officers’ message and would transmit it to his colleagues in Government.
“I would say to you, your demonstrations here today seem to suggest that whether it is four or 41 or 14, we the people of T&T could continue to count on you as a very critical arm of national security and thank you profusely for the service that you have offered us through the many years,” Hinds said.