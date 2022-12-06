LMCS managing director Kazim Ali Snr says within half an hour of the men being sucked into the 30-inch undersea pipeline on February 25 he was prepared to send in divers to get them out.
An initial examination found that the pipeline had been stabilised and he did not predict another Delta P, he said.
Ali’s son, Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram were pulled into the pipeline around 2.45 p.m. that day.
Boodram was rescued almost three hours later while the other four died.
In his cross-examination on anticipating another Delta P by senior counsel Gilbert Peterson, who is representing Paria and Heritage Petroleum Company, Ali said, “No, because the line was stabilised at that stage and there was no external pressure on the plug and we weren’t going to interfere with the plug. Andrew (Farah) saw bubbles stop coming out (of the pipeline) before I even got to the barge around 3.10 p.m.”
Ali said his main concern was that there were five men inside the pipeline and LMCS was the only company prepared to assist them at that time.
“The line was stable and there was no apparent danger and the best option at that time was to go in and get them out. At that stage I didn’t even consider where the plug was,” he said.
The location of the plug, Ali said, was discovered on Saturday.
Asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of a second Delta P event inside the pipeline, Ali said, “Life has inherent risk, my consideration was five people needed saving in the pipeline and we could see no immediate risk and we were not going to leave them there figuring out and thinking about it.”
However, the divers were prevented from entering the pipeline by persons acting on instructions from Paria and the T&T Coast Guard, he said.
Ali said his first communication with Paria’s terminal manager Collin Piper was at 3.23 p.m. on Friday, February 25. This, he said, was when he informed Piper that his dive team was going into the pipeline to rescue the men. Details of the rescue plan were not relayed, he said, as that time was limited to save the men.
Ali said divers had gathered to assist in the rescue but they, too, were prevented.
Responding to attorney Prakash Ramadhar, who is representing the family of diver Fyzal Kurban, Ali said he gave up hope that the men entombed inside the pipeline were no longer alive “some time on Sunday”.
“But from Friday afternoon, to long after, I felt some of them were alive. Until I was sure no one was alive, there was a rescue in my mind,” he said.
Ali said LMCS had provided trained divers, including Kurban’s son, Michael, who had brought in equipment to dive into the pipeline to rescue the men.
He said the divers, including his son, had formed a close relationship over the years, like brothers.
Asked whether he had seen any senior Paria officials at the scene on the day the incident happened, Ali said he had not. And he had only spoken to Piper on the telephone, he added.
“I had phone contact on Friday because Mr Piper was in St Augustine at the time,” he said.
And when he arrived the following morning, Ali said he had been locked out.
Ramadhar asked, “You believe you were locked out, how long were you waiting at the gate as the father of a victim and the man in charge of LMCS?”
Ali responded, “About three hours.”
Ali explained that LMCS employees were barred from conducting any rescue attempt as Paria had “pulled the permit to work” denying them access.