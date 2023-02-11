Stanley John

Investigator: Justice Stanley John

Retired Court of Appeal Judge Stanley John, who is leading the probe into the recent $20 million default judgment in favour of the nine men acquitted of the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, says his team is aiming to present the Attorney General with its first “exhaustive” report by March 31.

John made a public statement on the matter on Saturday morning.

He assured that the investigation was interested in one thing only, and that was to uncover and report on the truth about how the default judgment came to be entered and damages awarded against the State.

“In doing so, we shall act fearlessly but fairly, expeditiously but carefully, objectively and impartially, and with scrupulous regard for the requirements of natural justice and the rule of law,” John said.

“Our foremost priority within our terms of reference is to trace and assist how this matter went from claim to default judgment to the award of $20 million in damages against the State. While we shall undertake this investigation with the utmost care and exhaustiveness, given the gravity of it, we shall aim to present our first exhaustive report to the honorable Attorney General no later than the 21st of March, 2023,” he said.

“…while the ire of the nation has been understandably inflamed by this mater, I respectfully urge the general public to withhold judgment until the investigation is complete,” John implored.

In January 2021, Justice Joan Charles entered a default judgment in favour of the nine men who were accused of murdering businesswoman Naipaul-Coolman in 2006.

In 2016, the nine men were all freed of the crime.

On January 30, Master Martha Alexander awarded each of the men $2.1 million in compensation for malicious prosecution after the State failed to enter a defence.

At a news conference two days later, Attorney General Reginald Armour said the file in the matter had gone missing from the State Solicitor’s Department one day after it was handed over to State attorneys.

Retired Justices John and Rolston Nelson were retained by the State to carry out an investigation into the missing file.

On Tuesday, John issued a statement which noted that on that day, February 6, Solicitor General Karleen Seenath informed that the missing file was handed to her.

He noted that the reappearance of the file formed part of continuing investigations.

