Trinidad and Tobago is expected to begin negotiations with Venezuela in three weeks time for gas to be produced and sold to this country from the Bolivarian Republic’s Dragon field.
Speaking at the post cabinet news conference, Energy Minister Stuart Young said he returned from Caracas this morning where he met with several officials and the way has been paved for teams to begin negotiations.
The second meeting in Caracas follows the agreement by the US government to grant T&T, the National Gas Company and Shell waiver to develop the Dragon field with the prospect of increasing LNG and petrochemical production.
Young said he believed that the issue of payment to Venezuela has been worked out assuring that a way will be found to pay the Venezuelans.
Young added that a lot of work was done pre 2018 and while the waiver is for two years he was assured by the US that there should not be any major challenge for a renewal.
Both teams have agreed to sign confidentiality agreements to government the negotiation process.
T&T has been suffering from natural gas shortages and it is believed Venezuela gas can extend the life of the lng and petrochemical sectors.