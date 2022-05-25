A video showing a 20-year-old vendor being arrested for selling his goods in the Croisee went viral at the weekend.

A team of officers from the North Eastern Division arrested Joshua Faltine and slapped him with seven charges relating to this incident.

Since then there was an outpouring of support for Faltine on social media sites with many persons critical of the police for their “heavy-handed” response, especially for a young man who was selling items to avoid a life of crime.