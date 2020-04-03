Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says citizens do not have to use protective face masks unless they are sick or caring for someone with the Covid-19 coronavirus.
But, he said, citizens will not be dissuaded from wearing masks at any point in time.
“If you think your personal risk is great you can wear a mask,” he said.
Parasram was speaking at a press conference to update the country on the impact of COVID-19.
He said people who are ill, whether at home or otherwise, must wear masks to protect others from becoming infected.
Persons within high risk groups, including elderly, hypertension and diabetes should also wear masks "…especially if you are going into supermarkets, public transport, market, banks. You should be wearing masks,” he said.
Parasram made it clear, however, that it was not necessary to wear “high-tech” masks.
He said “a simple mask” can suffice.
N95 masks, he said, should be worn by frontline workers doing invasive procedures.
N95 respirators and surgical masks (face masks) are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.
Infection prevention nurses, Parasram said, can also guide persons on which masks should be worn and when.