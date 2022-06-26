The Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris al Rawi will host virtual Media Conference along with other government officials at 2p.m.
They are expected to speak on preparations for the coming weather system that will likely begin affecting Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.
According to a 8a.m. bulletin from the National Hurricane Center,
shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic continues to become better organized.
Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to the middle part of this week. This system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach
the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.
The announcement of the press conference came shortly after the Ministry of Communications issued the following statement.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office has alerted the population that there is a strong Tropical Wave in the Central Atlantic as of 8:05am this morning, which is moving westward at 28km/ hour and it is expected to continue moving in that direction.
Two risk levels have been identified:
- Medium Risk (40%) that it will develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.
- High Risk (70%) that it will develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 5 days.
What To Expect:
We can expect heavy rainfall and gusty winds from Tuesday night (June 28th) into Wednesday morning (June 29th) at the current speed of travel.
What Is Being Done:
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al Rawi, is meeting with Local Government Bodies to ensure their readiness and ability to respond quickly and effectively. At this time, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has already alerted the Disaster Management Units (DMUs) of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), along with the other first response agencies. The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force is also on alert. These agencies have activated their emergency plans and stand ready to coordinate responses as the need arises.
There are coordinated efforts between the Ministries of Rural Development and Local Government, National Security and Works and Transport, along with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Prime Minister - Communications, to continuously monitor and cohesively respond to any occurrences due to the current and predicted weather forecast.
The population will continue to be updated through the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and all relevant Ministries across all available platforms.