Weather to worsen

Trinidad and Tobago was yesterday placed under an Adverse Weather Alert #4—Orange Level, and has been warned to brace for floods and landslides, as the expected passage today of a tropical wave follows a week of daily thunderstorms around most of the country.
A river-level advisory was also issued yesterday afternoon, as the Caroni and North Oropouche rivers rose in capacity.
Many around T&T have already been impacted by inclement weather that intensified on Wednesday, causing heavy street and flash flooding in North-West and South Trinidad.
Government agencies, including the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MRDLG), the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and regional corporations, have indicated they remain ready to respond to those impacted by the weather. People were also urged to prepare and to be cautious, especially in flooded areas.
On Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued an Adverse Weather Alert—Yellow Level from 9 a.m. that day to 3 p.m. tomorrow.
The alert was upheld and upgraded to “Orange Level” yesterday, with the TTMS stating the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continues to affect T&T, and a tropical wave is also expected today.
The Met Service said “prolonged periods of rain and intense showers” were expected last night into this morning, with a high (80 per cent) chance of thunderstorm activity.
“Rainfall in excess of 75mm can result,” the Orange Alert stated.
“Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h may be experienced, especially in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms.”
The TTMS warned that “street/flash flooding and localised flooding are also likely”.
Seas can also become agitated at times in sheltered areas, and landslides/landslips are possible in areas so prone.
By 2.30 p.m. yesterday, the upper Caroni River at El Carmen was at 80 per cent capacity, and at 64 per cent at Bamboo Settlement.
The North Oropouche River was at 71 per cent capacity by evening, and the Cipero River at Gulf View was near threshold.
The RDLG advised “elevated river levels may result in spillage into communities”, and that high tides will result in slower water run-off.
Rain, winds yesterday
Yesterday saw the rain start by midday in Central and South Trinidad, causing heavy flash/street flooding in several communities of the latter district.
In La Romaine, motorists were stranded in a number of places for several hours, including at PriceSmart.
Some flooding was also reported along the SS Erin Road, Debe, causing traffic delays. Flooding was also reported in parts of Penal and on the Golconda Connector Road at Union Hall.
Flooding was reported on the O’Meara Road North, Arima, Valencia Old Road and Eastern Main Road.
On the Toco Main Road, a fallen tree near to the Matura Police Station caused some traffic pile-ups.
Minor flooding was reported in some areas of Chaguanas, including Warrenville, Cunupia, Endeavour and Edinburgh.
A landslide was also reported in South Oropouche, at Dow Village.
Responders ready
The ODPM said yesterday that it hosted a multi-stakeholder meeting on Wednesday with representatives from the TTMS, Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Health, T&T Electricity Commission, and Water and Sewerage Authority, among others, in light of the adverse weather alert in effect for T&T.
“At the meeting, the TTMS provided a briefing on the potential impact of the weather system, and agencies in attendance provided updates on their state of readiness and whether any assistance was required at this time,” the ODPM said.
The MRDLG also said with continued days of rainfall, soils have become very waterlogged, increasing the risk of landslides.
The current weather will “likely result in flash floods”, the ministry said, and those residing in flood-prone areas should take all necessary precautions, including the identification of risks which should be reported to disaster management units of the regional corporations.
For those seeking to protect their property and belongings, the ministry advised that sandbags, etc, are available at regional corporations.
The public is also asked to report any acts of sabotage, such as “the cutting of trees which are staged to fall on cables and lines resulting in unwarranted flooding and delays in the delivery of relief for affected communities”.
The ministry warned that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Municipal Police “are actively on patrol and are fully deployed to prevent further risk to life and property”.