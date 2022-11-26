clean

BRACE for significant flooding from thunderstorm showers to light drizzles across the country over this weekend, and possibly over the next five or six days.

Keep off the road network as much as possible and safeguard life and property.

The various ministry arms of Local Government and Rural Development, Works and Transport, National Security, and other agencies are on the ground in a co-ordinated relief effort where there are already landslides, mudslides, flooding, fallen trees and other disaster areas because of the continuous overnight rainfall and the first high tide came in at 6.20 a.m.

The second high tide is at around 5.51 p.m. and with an 80 per cent chance of rainfall, water will stay on the surfaces, which will lead to a kicking-in of the Riverine Flood Alert because the water run-off is going to be delayed by the rising high tide.

In a joint press-conference held on Saturday by those line ministers they warned the public to prepare for significant flooding across the country, even in areas where it does not usually occur due to swollen water course and water-logged soil across the country.

Local Government and Rural Development minister Faris Al-Rawi said that all 14 Regional Corporations and Disaster Management Units are in full gear and are distributing sandbags and are rendering assistance to the public. The regional corporation numbers are available online on the website and on social media.

With this amount of water from a significant amount of rainfall it would be prudent to avoid taking treks on the north coast road and into areas where there is a risk of landslides. The soils are very water-soaked, advised Al-Rawi.

This is unprecedented rainfall, said Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan who advised the travelling public to stay off the roads as much as possible.

Al-Rawi said that even though the country has not had the usual weather warnings for storms or organised systems, the Ministry is taking the precaution to warn the public of the chance of significant flooding issues.

He also warned that the water supplies from the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) has been affected by turbidity, which is dirty water that can contaminate water catchment areas facilities, and advised the public to be cautious of this.

National Security minister Fitzgerald Hinds said all arms of the national security services are on the ground and on stand-by, and Al Rawi that the Municipal Police services are also on site in various locations.

The areas where there are and expected flooding issues are where the capacities of the rivers are already high and expected to increase significantly in volume in the coming days.

There has been overnight flooding in multiple areas with a significant amount in Biche and Plum Mitan, Fishing Pond.

In the San Juan/ Laventille Corporation area there were two significant landslips with the entire road at Quarry Drive in Champs Fleurs blocked, and there are six land slips at the Lady Young Road.

There is another landslip at the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road which was closed days ago due to the collapse of a portion of the road from the overflow of the Nariva River.

Landslips were also seen at Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando, and Maracas Royal Road.

The river capacities are the following according to area -

Couva / Talparo Regional Corporation

- Carolina Bridge – overflowing

- Caparo River – 80 per cent

- Perseverance Village – 75 per cent

- Roopsingh Road bridge – 85 per cent

Diego Martin Regional Corporation

- Diego Martin River – 70 per cent

- Maraval River – 20 per cent

Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation

- Guayaguayare/ Poole River – 96 per cent

Penal/ Debe Regional Corporation – an average of about 60 per cent

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation

- North Oropouche River – 75 per cent

- Cunapo River – 75 per cent

- Aripo River – 55 per cent

- Arouca River – 36 per cent

- Caparo River 85 per cent

- Caroni 84 per cent

- El Carmen at Bamboo - 83 per cent

- North Oropouche river – 75 per cent

