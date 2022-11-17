TWO PANEL vans and ten to 15 packages were the only things recovered following Tuesday morning’s robbery at Web Source’s Trincity facility.
CEO Lincoln Maharaj spoke with the Express on Wednesday and said that despite what happened, he remains in good spirits and is working with the police.
Police said that around 3 a.m., a security officer was on duty at a guard booth of the company, located at the Trincity Business Park, when the bandits entered.
They quickly overpowered him and tied his hands and feet using tie-straps.
The five then entered the building using a blow torch to cut open metal security barriers.
The men then helped themselves to flat-screen televisions, laptops, printers, speakers and other bits of high-end, brand name electronics.
The men then loaded the items into two Web Source vans and sped out of the compound.
The security officer was later able to free himself and call the police.