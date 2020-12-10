Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning and former media executive Shelly Dass have found love and will be tying the knot on Saturday.
The Express learned the couple will have a small, intimate ceremony at Stollmeyer’s Castle.
Manning is the son of the late former prime minister Patrick Manning and former education minister Hazel Manning.
Manning (B) first entered political life this year, having won the San Fernando East seat, which his father represented for decades, in the August general election.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley appointed Manning as Minister in the Ministry of Finance on August 19.
According to news.got.tt, Manning is a former Small, Medium Enterprise Financing Officer at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Washington, DC, where he was handling funding for SME’s in Central America and the Caribbean.
He is also a former equity analyst at the University of Maryland’s Robert H Smith School Global Equity Fund, where he was responsible for conducting analyses of international equity and fixed-income securities, and managing diversified portfolios of equities and bonds.
Manning has graduate degrees in finance, asset management (Master of Science), international business and marketing (Master of Business Administration), and an undergraduate degree in economics (BA). He is also certified in advanced business Spanish (written and conversational) from the Venezuelan Embassy, Trinidad and Tobago, and is a former president of the T&T Basketball Federation.
Dass was a news anchor at both CCN TV6 (where she started in September 1998) and Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), and also anchored at Cable News Channel 3 (CNC3).
She is the holder of a Master’s degree from the University of London.
According to Wikipedia, Dass was a co-presenter of Morning Edition and later the anchor of the News At Ten on TV6, and the CCN TV6 News at 7 before moving to the anchor chair at TTT’s Panorama. Dass also held the position of head of news of Guardian Media Ltd.
Dass, who is originally from Marabella, was previously married to Robert Clarke, a former producer and reporter. The couple divorced and have one child together. The Express tried to contact both Manning and Dass, but calls to their phones went unanswered.