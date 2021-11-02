A MAN was almost beheaded and a woman in critical condition after a man attacked them with a cutlass in South Oropouche on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Premnath Maraj, 37, of St Mary’s Village, South Oropouche.
Maraj was chopped multiple times on the head and neck.
Injured was Taramatie Ramsingh, 37, who was chopped on her arms and upper body.
Police have launched a manhunt for the killer, who ran off into the bushes with the cutlass.
The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. when Maraj was cutting the lawn on Ramsingh premises at St John’s Branch Trace, Avocat.
The report said that a man whom Ramsingh knows complained that stones were hitting his galvanized roofing sheet fencing.
The man became enraged and attacked Maraj and Ramsingh with a cutlass, police were told.
Maraj died at the scene.
Ramsingh was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.
Officers of the Homicide Region III, Oropouche police station, Siparia CID and South-Western Division Task Force responded who searched for the killer but no one has as yet been arrested.