Adverse Weather Alert #1 - YELLOW LEVEL
Adverse Weather
Sat, Aug 13, 2022 5:00 AM to Sun, Aug 14, 2022 6:00 PM
With significant rainfall accumulation over Tobago in the past 24 hours, additional rainfall is expected during the morning hours of Saturday (13th) due to the passage of a Tropical wave.
The most impactful weather would affect mainly Tobago and northern parts of Trinidad, where there is the possibility of street and flash flooding, as well as landslips and landslides in areas so prone.
Rainfall accumulation can exceed 25mm and winds can become gusty in heavy showers and thunderstorms.