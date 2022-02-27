The grieving wives, parents and children of the four missing underwater welders spent Sunday morning pleading with the management of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited for information on what happened to their loved ones and when they could expect to see them again.
Supported by members of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) the family members staged a protest outside the company's gates in Pointe-a-Pierre at 8am, when the company had promised to give an update on the search and rescue mission.
The women, in tears, held up placards and chanted "Come out your office, Paria, We want some answers. Our children want answers".
One placard read, "Paria, No Human Rights. Our Lives Matter".
The families held an overnight vigil at the site, huddled in tents provided by the OWTU. They lighted candles and prayed for the men's safe return.
The protest, however, ended when police officers arrived at around 11am. The officers ordered that the family members practice social distancing or disperse.
Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah, who spent the night with the families, said he was not surprised by the company's lack of response.
In a media interview, Abdulah said the Paria refused to act on credible evidence that the divers were trapped under the sea and could have been saved on Friday afternoon.
He said, "We are seeing policies are being put in practice before people. So they boast about the profits of Paria and Heritage and we may dispute that but they putting profits before people. There is an issue of the failure of systems that happened here on Friday afternoon and I am not going into technical issues. But there was failure, bureaucracy and all kinds of dotishness that could have saved these lives on Friday afternoon. There could have been more effort to save the lives and rescue those four divers who were still trapped somewhere under the sea. There is credible evidence that there were divers and vessels and equipment on spot within an hour of the incident on Friday afternoon."
Abdulah said he was disgusted that the company allowed these families to stand outside in the rain waiting for word on their loved ones.
"There was total disrespect for the families of those missing. There is as absolute absence of proper communications, an absolute absence of providing proper facilities for the families to wait on getting news of their loved ones," he said.
OWTU president general Ancel Roget last night condemned the response of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited. He called for humanity to prevail and for the families to be treated as human beings. "They are returning operations to normal out there, berthing the ships, it is all about making themselves look good in an operation that should not have taken place out there in the first place. You should not have had people in charge of such a complex operation," he said.
The five-member - Christopher Boodram, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuff Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Kazim Ali Jr - were sucked into a 36-inch pipeline during maintenance operation on Friday afternoon. Boodram was rescued.
The men and survivor are employed with LMSC Limited, a San Fernando based company that provides project management, engineering design, procurement and construction services inclusive of diving-related underwater services and marine logistics support.