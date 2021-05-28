A WELDER has been charged for the murder of Winston “Shakka” Denni who was shot in a house in Upper Santa Cruz last weekend.
Shane Fox was due to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Ishaba Denni.
Fox, 27, of Santa Cruz, was charged following Instructions from assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.
Last week Sunday, police responded around 9 p.m. to reports of loud sounds at Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucard, Upper Santa Cruz and found two men with gunshot wounds.
A man on the scene told officers that two men with weapons entered the house and the occupants of the house were ordered onto the floor.
Police officers were told that Winston refused to comply and also got into a scuffle with one of the armed men in an attempt to take away his firearm.
Several shots were fired, which struck Winston and Ishaba.
Winston ran into the yard and collapsed.
The two armed men escaped through a nearby track.
The injured men were taken to hospital where Winston was pronounced dead on arrival.
Ishaba was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force received information of men hiding in the bushes close to the shooting incident and, based on descriptions received, made checks in nearby areas and arrested three men.
Crime scene investigators retrieved six 9mm spent shells, five projectiles and swabs of blood from the scene.