The truck in which Piparo welder Richard Santana lost his life after the vehicle crashed in Guaracara on Friday.

A Piparo welder was killed after the truck in which he was a passenger lost control and crashed in Guaracara on Friday.

Richard Santana, of Dindial Settlement, Piparo, was pitched out of the truck and died almost instantly.

The driver of the truck, Shane Dindial, who is Santana’s cousin, was taken to hospital.

The crash occurred around 8.30 a.m. near the corner of Rebecca Richmond Road and Guaracara Tabaquite Road.

Santana’s sister, Susannah Santana, who was at the crash scene, spoke to the Express in a telephone interview.

Susannah said, “There was load on the truck, and coming down the hill the truck driver couldn’t get any brakes. They ran off the road, hit a lamppost, and the truck overturned in a ditch. They found Richard just outside the truck, right outside the vehicle, he probably died on impact.”

Santana, 59, was married and a father of two.

