CANADIAN airline WestJet will be operating flights between Toronto and Trinidad and Tobago as part of its winter schedule.
The restart of operations will be part of the airline’s restoration of service to 95 destinations across its domestic and international network.
WestJet said it will operate two flights weekly between Toronto and Port of Spain from December 17.
The airline’s chief commercial officer John Weatherill said in a statement yesterday that the airline is restoring connectivity as travel confidence grows.
“As Canadians’ confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels. We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests,” he said.
With the addition of seven returning flights from Toronto, WestJet will offer non-stop service to 55 destinations including 26 international, 17 domestic and 12 trans-border from Toronto.
On October 16, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines resumed flights between Amsterdam and T&T after an absence of two decades.
The airline is currently operating three weekly flights—Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays—from the Netherlands to Trinidad and Tobago, with a layover in Barbados.
KLM operates a network that includes services within Europe and to Asia, Africa, North America, Central and South America and the Middle East.