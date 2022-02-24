Criminals attempting to storm a home in Westmoorings this morning, were met by armed resistance, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
Police are reporting that two criminal suspects are dead.
They were killed by the female home owner, who was killed, shot in the chest and neck.
A fourth person, a man, was also wounded.
It happened shortly before 9a.m. at Cherry Crescent.
Police say they responded to a report there, to find four victims.
Two men died were dead in the front yard.
The wounded woman and the man were taken to hospital.
The initial report is that the men stormed into the house occupied by a woman and her daughter.
The woman used her licensed firearm in defence and began shooting. The men fired back.