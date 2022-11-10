A WESTMOORINGS couple has been charged in connection with several reports of false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, robbery with violence, and extortion.
The two are a 29-year-old woman who lived at West Park Villas, Westmoorings, as well as a 35-year-old man from Debe.
They were held last week during a police operation, led by Insp Grant and WPC Harry.
They were charged on Monday, and appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
The woman was granted $200,000 bail, while the man was remanded into custody. The matter was then adjourned.
The Express was told that police had received multiple reports that the couple had robbed people they would have met on social media sites such as Facebook, Tinder, Badoo, Tag, and even Hi-5.
Police explained that the couple would go on dating sites and social media sites and speak to people there.
They would then encourage victims to come to an apartment at West Park Villas to meet up.
When the victims arrived, they would be confronted by an armed man, who would then announce a hold-up.
The couple would then imprison their victims, rob them, and threaten them and their families’ lives in exchange for money.
The victims would then be released, once money was paid, and warned not to contact the police, or the victims or their families would be harmed.
However, some victims disregarded the warnings and informed officers of West End Police Station of what transpired, prompting an investigation.